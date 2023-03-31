High-end Michigan football target drops top 5

Michigan football had a momentous afternoon, adding five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis to the fold after months and months of playing cat and mouse. Now the Wolverines will move onto other targets to continue to build out the team around him.

One big-time player from Texas that the maize and blue have zeroed in on has at least whittled his list down to just five. The question is, did Michigan make the cut?

2024 Austin (Tx.) Vandegrift four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier went from a name not likely to leave the Lonestar State to one who’s more likely than not to end up in the class. Ranked No. 202 overall, regardless of position, according to 247Sports, Frazier initially appeared likely to end up in-state, but now the Wolverines have a commanding lead in the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

And on Friday evening, he dropped a top five, which features Michigan, LSU, Clemson, Florida, and Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Blake Frazier is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 OT from Austin, TX holds a Total of 25 Offers. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/qjTvHdPQtN pic.twitter.com/5MTnuEnYnD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2023

Frazier is a Michigan legacy, as his father, Steve Frazier, was an offensive lineman in Ann Arbor in the late 1990s.

The Wolverines currently have two offensive line commits with four-star Luke Hamilton and three-star Ben Roebuck pledged to the 2024 class. Both are from the state of Ohio.

