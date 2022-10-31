How high are the Ducks? Predicting the first College Football Playoff ranking in 2022

For the past couple of months, we’ve spent a lot of time as media members and fans of college football worrying about the rankings, wanting to see where the top teams shake out in the grand scheme of things. Every Sunday morning after the week’s action is through, we wait for the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Poll, and the ESPN Power Rankings to see what number is attached to our favorite team, hoping that it rises each and every week.

In the end, none of that matters. What matters, ultimately, is the number attached to the teams on Tuesday nights when the official College Football Playoff rankings come out. Those are the definitive standings, and the ones that will determine which teams get into the playoff at the end of the year, and who is on the outside looking in.

The first rankings of the 2022 season come out on Tuesday, November 1, and we will learn a ton from them.

What does the playoff committee think of Tennessee? Are they willing to rank a one-loss Alabama over an undefeated TCU? Does the Georgia loss really tank the Ducks in the standing despite being almost perfect since Week 1?

Like I said, we are going to learn a ton from these rankings. Here’s all the info you need to tune in and watch, followed by my prediction for what the rankings will look like on Tuesday:

How to Watch

When: Tuesday, November 1

What Time: 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET)

Where: ESPN, ESPN App

And now, my predictions,,,

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Oct 12, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA shown in his house on the field prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a fumble recovery by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the fourth quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) outruns Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe (10) during the first half for a touchdown at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (7-1)

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Running back Raleek Brown #14 and quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warm up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

Utah Utes (6-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Penn State head coach James Franklin smiles as he greets supporters following the Nittany Lion’s 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Stefon Thompson (2) and linebacker Mikel Jones (3) celebrate a fourth down stop of the Liberty Flames in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Oct 22, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gestures to the crowd before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Osu Vs Texas Football

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 27: The Oregon State Beavers walk out on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

UCF Knights (6-2)

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Flames (7-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames running back Dae Dae Hunter (0) runs with the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (91) during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies (6-2)

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire