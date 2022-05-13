How high Draymond Green believes Jonathan Kuminga's ceiling is

Draymond: Kuminga can be 'perennial All-Star' in NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green believes the Warriors might just be developing another homegrown All-Star.

The rest of the NBA collectively groans at the thought of that.

After an up and down season for rookie Jonathan Kuminga, the 19-year-old continues to see valuable minutes and starting opportunities under the brightest of lights.

Andscape's Marc Spears published a feature story on Kuminga prior to Golden State's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series, where Draymond Green discussed what he believes is the ceiling for the rising star.

“He’s going to be really good,” Green told Andscape. “He can be a perennial All-Star in this league. That’s up to him and the work he puts in. But he has the skills, the tools, he can see the floor, he has the opportunity if he puts the work in to be a perennial All-Star.”

As Green mentions, Kuminga's true potential will be a reflection of the work he puts in on and off the court.

His rookie campaign was encouraging, his poster dunks were jaw-dropping. If one thing is for certain, it's that Kuminga is not afraid of the big moment and has the potential to be a cornerstone player for the Warriors.

