How high does Chase Young rank on NFL Network Top 100 Players List?

The NFL Network revealed part one of its Top 100 Players List on Sunday evening. Players 41-100 were named on Sunday, while players 40-11 will be unveiled on Aug. 22, and the top 10 is revealed on Aug. 28.

Washington right guard Brandon Scherff was one of the first players named to the list, coming in at No. 98.

Also named to the list on Sunday night was Washington defensive end Chase Young. Young came in at No. 61.

The 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year, Young finished his first season with 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Young is already making his presence felt this preseason. In just the third play from scrimmage in Washington’s preseason opener at New England, Young raced around Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn to hit quarterback Cam Newton for a strip-sack.

The play was ruled an incomplete pass. It didn’t matter. Young made his presence known and gave everyone a preview of what his 2021 season could like.

If Young’s career goes as planned, he’ll be much higher on this list beginning next year.