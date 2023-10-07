High Desert Sports Highlights: Granite Hills beats Adelanto and improves to 2-0 in DSL play

The Granite Hills football team is firing on all cylinders right now.

That was evident Thursday night at Newton T. Bass Stadium as the Cougars beat Adelanto 42-20, led by four rushing touchdowns from Kameron Smith.

With impressive victories over Silverado and now Adelanto, the Cougars find themselves tied atop the Desert Sky League standings at 2-0.

“Honestly, it feels good to win,” Granite Hills head coach Alex Gonzalez said. “We are just moving one game at a time.”

Adelanto took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a touchdown run from Shakir Collins. But Granite Hills countered right back and took a 7-6 lead on a rushing touchdown from Smith.

Adelanto took a 14-7 lead on another rushing touchdown from Collins early in the second quarter. Granite Hills tied it up midway through the second quarter on a touchdown run from Jordan Dalton.

Granite Hills took over from there as Smith scored later in the second quarter for a 21-14 score at the half.

Smith scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while Adelanto got one more score from Zaki Muhammad.

“They showed some real toughness and grit,” Gonzalez said of his squad. “They showed they can play hard for 48 minutes.”

Granite Hills (6-2) is back in action next week at home against Victor Valley on Oct. 13. The Cougars have a bye the following week before ending the season at Barstow on Oct. 26 in what could possibly determine the DSL title.

The Saints (2-5, 0-2 DSL) have a short week, and head to Silverado for a Thursday night game.

Sultana 47, Burroughs 0

At Hesperia, Jake Higgs tallied six touchdowns on Oct. 5 as the Sultans picked up their first victory in Mojave River League action.

Higgs threw four touchdown passes, including three to LaMason Waller III, and also ran in two in the shutout.

Higgs got things started with 4:55 left in the first quarter, connecting with Josue Estrada for a touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Higgs ran in his first rushing touchdown, and again early in the second quarter for a 20-0 lead.

Higgs and Waller connected for two touchdowns in a 21-point second quarter.

Joey DeLeon caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Higgs bombed a 30-yard touchdown strike for Waller in the fourth quarter.

Sultana (3-4, 1-1 MRL) has an upcoming short week, with a Thursday night game at home against Serrano.

Prep Tennis

Burroughs 9 (75), Oak Hills 9 (69)

The Bulldogs lost in a tiebreaker against the Burros on Oct. 5 as Hayley Lazo and Valerie Torres swept to remain unbeaten in Mojave River League action.

Lazo and Torres swept in doubles action with scores of 6-3, 6-0, 6-3, improving to 24-0 in MRL play.

Also for Oak Hills, Madyson Peters, along with the doubles team of Mylie Banuelos and Cynthia Gonzalez won two of three sets.

In a 14-4 victory over Sultana on Oct. 3, Lazo and Torres swept with scores of 6-0, 6-2, 6-1. Peters also swept in singles action with three bagels, along with Jaselyn Montalvo (6-4, 6-0, 6-0).

Granite Hills 10, AAE 8

At Apple Valley, the Cougars pulled off a narrow victory over the Knights on Oct. 3.

Granite Hills’ doubles teams did not drop a set, getting sweeps from Brittany Jimenez-Gomez and Mia Vazquez (6-2, 6-0, 6-0), Maria Muñoz and Sofia Fernandes (6-4, 6-2, 6-0) and Tiana Santiful and Andrea Martinez (6-2, 6-0, 6-4).

AAE got sweeps in singles action from Alyssa Mejia (6-0, 6-0, 6-4) and Anahi Duron (6-3, 6-1, 6-2).

On Oct. 5, the Knights didn’t drop a set in singles action in a 15-3 victory over Adelanto, to improve to 8-4 in Desert Sky League action. AAE got sweeps from Mejia (6-4, 6-1, 6-1), Duron (6-2, 6-0, 6-1) and Sukhe Kaur (6-4, 6-1, 6-0).

Silverado 15, Granite Hills 3

At Victorville, Mailin Muller swept with three bagels to help lead the Hawks past the Cougars on Oct. 4.

Silverado also got sweeps in doubles action from the teams of Emalie Barajas and Ellie Valdez (6-3, 6-0, 6-1) and Cat McGowan and Niki Notes (6-1, 6-1, 6-0).

For Granite Hills, Leila Debrito won two of three sets in singles action (6-4, 6-2, 6-0).

On Oct. 3, Silverado beat Barstow 15-3 as Muller again swept with three bagels. Olivia Ibarra also swept in singles action (6-2, 6-4, 6-0), as did all three doubles teams.

“These are good wins, the team has been playing consistently all season,” said Silverado coach Bill Mocharnuk.

Silverado (14-2, 11-0 DSL) is back in action on Oct. 17 at home against Adelanto.

Adelanto 9 (76), Victor Valley 9 (69)

At Adelanto, the Saints beat the Jackrabbits via tiebreaker on Oct. 3.

Adelanto got a sweep from the doubles team of Desire Gonzalez and Amelie Alvarado (6-0, 6-3, 6-0).

The Saints (5-10, 3-7 Desert Sky League) are back home on Tuesday against Barstow.

Serrano 18, Sultana 0

At Phelan, the Diamondbacks didn’t drop a set in a victory over the Sultans on Oct. 4.

Sara Segall swept with three bagels in the victory to lead the way as Serrano improved to 8-0 in Mojave River League action with two games left on the season.

On Oct. 3, Serrano pulled off a 12-6 victory over Apple Valley as Eva Gowdy swept in singles action (6-4, 6-1, 6-0).

Riley Tingesdahl and Rylie Widmer also swept in doubles action with scores of 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

Serrano is back in action next week and could claim the outright MRL title with one more victory.

Prep Volleyball

Sultana 3, Apple Valley 0

At Hesperia, the Sultans swept the Sun Devils on Oct. 4 to end the season in third place in the Mojave River League standings.

Sultana ended the season with a three-game winning streak to move from fifth place and force a three-way tie for third place. But the Sultans advance to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs with a guaranteed berth based on the tiebreaker.

Mishelle Dominguez led the Sultans with a double-double as she served 10 aces with 11 digs and seven kills; Hailey Carreon had a career-high 11 kills with two aces; Maggie Warden spiked six kills; Isabella Abeyta dished 24 assists with eight digs, three aces and two blocks; and Jasmine Martinez added 11 digs.

