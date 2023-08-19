High Desert Football: Stolpp has a game for the ages to help lead Hesperia past Barstow

Heading into the season opener, the Hesperia football team’s strengths lay in the experience of the offensive and defensive lines.

Led by Anthony Ruiz, the offensive line features four seniors and one junior with most of them playing a part in the defense as well.

For center Gavin Stolpp, it was the first time he has started a game both on offense and defense. He had played some defense last season but just as a substitute.

Stolpp’s first game as a defensive starter was one for the ages.

Stolpp forced three fumbles, recovering two of them, and also scored a touchdown on one of those recoveries. The turnovers helped lead Hesperia to a 34-20 victory over Barstow at Scorpion Stadium.

“It’s kind of surreal. I can’t even put words for it. I knew I was gonna have a great game but I could never imagine three forced fumbles in the same night,” Stolpp said.

All his forced fumbles came in the fourth quarter, with the first being the most impressive.

Hesperia led by just a touchdown with nine minutes left in the game. The Aztecs forced a turnover on downs but an unsportsmanlike conduct pushed them back to their own 16-yard line.

Barstow running back Demetri Curiel got the handoff but was immediately met by Stolpp, who stole the ball right out of his hands. Stolpp ran the remaining yards to the endzone and leaped in for the touchdown.

“I liked how he got after the ball. He went right in and took it right out of his hands, huge sway of momentum and then the next ones were great,” Hesperia head coach Casey Goodnough said.

On Barstow’s next offensive snap, Stolpp got to quarterback Dwayne Williams and ripped the ball out of his hands for another fumble. Barstow managed to recover the ball but the tides had overwhelmingly shifted.

Williams was intercepted by Maddox Rodriguez later on in the drive, while Stolpp forced his third fumble on the following Barstow drive.

Key plays

Other than the offensive line, one of the few returning players on the offensive side of the ball for Hesperia is wide receiver Don Henry. After a solid 2022 season in which he caught 23 passes, Henry got off to a quick start. Henry scored the first touchdown of the season for Hesperia, leaping and catching a pass from quarterback Anthony Lopez.

Williams, who also had a breakout 2022 season for the Aztecs, started off strong Friday night. On third and four from Hesperia’s 21-yard line, Williams ran right and found Curiel all alone on the right side of the field. Curiel found his way into the endzone to keep the game close in the second quarter.

By the numbers

82 — The number of total rushing yards by Curiel on 19 carries. Curiel averaged 128.5 yards per game last season.

141 — The number of total rushing yards by Hesperia sophomore Da’lon Williams. As a team, Hesperia averaged 139 rushing yards per game last season.

22 — The number of players in NFL history to force at least three fumbles in a game.

Game balls

Aside from Stolpp’s defensive clinic, Henry came up for the Scorpions with some big catches throughout the game. Henry finished with five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though Curiel was somewhat held at bay by Hesperia’s offensive line, he still scored twice for Barstow.

They said it

Lopez on Hesperia’s offensive line: “They executed perfectly. I felt no rush, I was protected back there and it was just a great feeling.”

Stolpp on how he used the pregame scouting on Barstow: “Their running back and quarterback hold it a little loose so I knew I was gonna get it out of there. I did and I ran it back for the touchdown and I’ve never felt better. Working on that my whole life.”

Goodnough on Lopez’s first game at quarterback for Hesperia: “He did great throwing to Don Henry, he had that great run early on that scored. He just brings a great confidence to it and he was a great leader.”

What’s next

Barstow plays its first home game of the season next Friday against Lancaster, which lost to Sultana, while Hesperia will stay home and face another Desert Sky League team, in Adelanto.

