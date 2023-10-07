High Desert Football: Oak Hills moves to 2-0 in MRL standings with a victory over Serrano

Prior to Friday night, the Oak Hills football team had never won three consecutive games against Serrano.

Oak Hills continued the winning streak it started under head coach Robert Metzger back in 2021, soundly defeating Serrano 35-7 at Diamondbacks Stadium. All three of those Oak Hills victories have been by at least 23 points.

“That's not something we knew coming in,” Oak Hills running back Karson Cox said. “We don't really focus on that, we just focus on winning the game no matter the circumstances.”

Defense won the game for Oak Hills and set the tone early.

On the third play of the game, the Bulldogs correctly called out a pitch before the ball was snapped. As a result, the defense burst through the line of scrimmage quickly, causing the pitch to go astray.

Oak Hills recovered the fumble.

“We read hand placement of the O-line, formations, and how they are pinching the boundaries,” Metzger said about his defense. “We studied that all week so they did a good job of figuring out what they were trying to do against us.”

Three plays later quarterback Diego Lopez found Cox in the flat on third-and-15. Cox made his initial defender miss and burst down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.

Oak Hills never looked back.

On the next drive, Lopez again connected with a receiver on a short pass on third-and-long. Maurice Parker hauled in the slant pass and never stopped running, eventually finding the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown to double the lead.

“We felt like they were really loading the box up, which was giving us the passing concepts that we like,” Metzger said. “We just kind of took what they gave us.”

Cox bookended the Bulldogs’ night on offense late in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard rushing touchdown to give Oak Hills a 28-0 lead.

Sophomore Jacob Webster then led the second unit on a scoring drive capped off by a five-yard rushing touchdown for sophomore Christopher Martin.

Serrano knew it’d be a tough matchup against Oak Hills, which is ranked 42nd in the state by CalPreps.com. Serrano is ranked 327th. All things considered, head coach Casey Maholchic was proud of the way his team played.

“They battled, they did all they could do,” Maholchic said. “Oak Hills is talented. They’re just on a different level. We did the best we could to hang with them.”

Game balls

Cox picked up the most yards from scrimmage for Oak Hills. In addition to his 40-yard rushing touchdown, the junior carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards, giving him 101 total yards from scrimmage.

After the two big passing touchdowns on third-and-long, Serrano did a great job of slowing down Oak Hills’ passing attack. Toa Semaaia played a key role in that, recording Serrano’s only takeaway of the game when he picked off Lopez in the third quarter.

By the numbers

3.3 — The total number of yards per play that the Oak Hills defense held Serrano’s offense to.

15 — This was the 15th matchup between Oak Hills and Serrano (14 regular season, one playoff). Serrano leads the all-time series 8-7, and 8-6 during regular season matchups.

27.2% — The completion percentage that Serrano forced Lopez to have after his two touchdown passes. Lopez completed three of 11 passes for 11 yards with an interception after the two touchdowns.

They said it

Metzger on his main takeaway from Friday night’s victory: “We don’t underestimate anybody that we play. We’ve got to prepare for the team we are playing and play hard. Anything can happen on Friday night, or even Thursday night.”

Maholchic on Serrano’s gameplan on defense and if the team was putting more emphasis on the pass: “They’re just so versatile on both sides, in the ground and in the air. It’s hard to take anything away from them but like I said, I thought the kids battled and I thought the coaches did a good job.”

Cox on his 40-yard receiving touchdown to put Oak Hills on the board: “We knew they were blitz-heavy, we saw it from the get-go. So I stepped up, saw the linebacker come, let him go by, shot off real quick, and boom.”

What's next

Serrano is back home for a Thursday night game against Sultana, which defeated Burroughs 47-0. Both teams are 1-1 in Mojave River League play with their lone win being against Burroughs.

Oak Hills is back at home on Oct. 13 to host Apple Valley, which was upset 15-14 by Hesperia.

