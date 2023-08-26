High Desert Football: Hesperia's defense is too much for Adelanto

Just a week after Hesperia’s Gavin Stolpp’s big game, in which he caused three fumbles, the defensive linemen continued where they left off.

Defensive linemen Anthony Ruiz and Jacob Henry both picked up a fumble Friday night as Hesperia held Adelanto to a 27-0 shutout at Scorpion Stadium.

“Their D-line was very strong. They were very relentless and they came to play,” Adelanto head coach Rafael Perry said. “They came and they smacked us early and they kept doing it all night and we never really rebounded off of that.”

Hesperia's Anthony Ruiz, left, and Jacob Henry celebrate after causing a turnover against Adelanto on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Hesperia shutout Adelanto 27-0, improving to 2-0 on the season.

For a team whose strengths have historically been to have dynamic playmakers on offense, Adelanto entered the season touting a new-look offensive line as its strength.

Hesperia’s defensive line overpowered Adelanto’s line all night, stopping a running attack that put up 371 yards last week against Castaic, and getting to quarterback Tre People fast.

More: High Desert football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

Ruiz and Henry both picked up two sacks a piece.

Early on it appeared that it would be a defensive battle as Adelanto’s defense started strong. Hesperia quarterback Anthony Lopez was sacked three times between the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second quarter.

However, on Hesperia’s second drive in the second quarter, running back Da’lon Williams took control.

Hesperia's Da'lon Williams runs the ball against Adelanto on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Hesperia shutout Adelanto 27-0, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Williams, a sophomore, was handed the ball nine times in a 10-play-drive, capping it off with a touchdown. That gave Hesperia a 13-0 lead.

After Ruiz’s sack and forced fumble gave the Scorpions the ball on Adelanto’s 28-yard line, Williams scored his second touchdown of the night.

Key plays

Williams getting the majority of the play calls in the second quarter is what turned the game around for Hesperia. Before that point, it was a defensive battle between both teams. Williams punching it in from five yards out for Hesperia’s second touchdown was all the team needed.

More: High Desert Football Preview: A new-look O-line could be key to Adelanto's success

Both Ruiz’s and Henry’s forced fumbles were nearly identical. Both seemed to have an open lane to the quarterback and the ball flew out once the hit landed. Both came within the final two minutes of the first half.

By the numbers

156 – The number of rushing yards by Williams racked up against Adelanto.

6 – The number of Adelanto players with a carry in the game as the offense tried to get going.

19 – The number of penalties that Adelanto committed against Hesperia.

Game ball

While it could easily be Ruiz or Henry, it’s Williams who is proving to be a player to watch going forward with two strong starts to the season. He finished Friday night with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Hesperia's Da'lon Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Adelanto on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Hesperia shutout Adelanto 27-0, improving to 2-0 on the season.

They said it

Ruiz on the difference between this year’s lines to last year’s: “We have a whole lot more chemistry than last year. This year we have a whole lot more confidence. We’re ready for any line coming our way.”

Hesperia head coach Casey Goodnough on Williams’ quick start: “He’s real quiet, he’s detail-oriented, he’s been a leader. Really surprising as a sophomore right now. He’s done a great job taking the role and runs hard.”

Perry on being shutout: “I think our guys got a little bit too comfortable too early and I think now they know they have to get a little more serious even after a win.”

What’s next

Adelanto heads down to Pomona to take on Diamond Ranch next week, looking to get back on track, while Hesperia is back home again to take on Granite Hills.

Last year, Granite Hills beat Hesperia in a 56-42 shootout. Goodnough says he is looking forward to the rematch.

“I think both teams are very equal, just gotta be fired up,” Goodnough said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia defense too much for Adelanto, Williams runs for 156 yards