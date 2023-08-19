High Desert Football: Granite Hills pulls off a late comeback to beat Palm Springs

With the game on the line Friday night, Granite Hills head coach Alex Gonzalez said he wasn’t looking for a tie after a nearly 100-mile bus ride to Palm Springs.

“It was 110 degrees when we got there, and 95 degrees at the end of the game. I just knew that the boys didn’t drive all the way out here for a tie,” Gonzalez said after the Cougars pulled off a 22-21 victory over Palm Springs.

Pinned deep in its own territory, Granite Hills marched up the field and Joey Soto capped the drive by punching the ball in from a yard out with 39 seconds left on the clock.

Down one point, Gonzalez called on his offense for the two-point conversion, looking for the victory.

Granite Hills' Josh Soto, left, celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown against Palm Springs on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

“[W]e just wanted to finish the game the way we know how, with our offense on the field,” Gonzalez said. “Our linemen were foot to foot, we ran our best play, an inside zone, and pounded it up the middle.”

Kameron Smith, who rushed for 81 yards and added 74 receiving yards, took the handoff and ran it in, giving the Cougars the 22-21 lead.

Granite Hills gave Palm Springs a favorable field position after sending the ensuing kickoff out of bounds. Palm Springs drove up to the 7-yard line with a few ticks left on the clock.

Palm Springs opted for the field goal to win the game, but in the scrum of the play, Granite Hills managed to block the kick to pull off the victory.

“It was hard to see who got their hands on it, everyone saying that it was them, so who knows,” Gonzalez joked.

Granite Hills scored in the first quarter with Jordan Dalton’s first of two passing touchdowns.

The Cougars shut Palm Springs out in the first half, and then coughed up 21 points in the third quarter following a long delay, due to nearby lightning.

“I think our guys were really stiff from the delay,” Gonzalez said. “We have 24 guys on our team and 18 of them played in the game. We were playing hard in the first half, then we just looked stiff trying to arm tackle and they were able to go on their run.”

Dalton, making his first start at quarterback for the Cougars, threw touchdown passes to Smith and Josh Soto.

Gonzalez was pleased with the senior’s performance in his first start.

“He will get better with experience,” Gonzalez said. “He made some really good throws, and had some good runs. Palm Springs was really big and physical and he hung in there showing some real guts.”

Granite Hills has a short week of practice as it's back in action for a Thursday night game at home against Carter, which beat La Sierra 33-6 in its season opener.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Granite Hills pulls off a late comeback to beat Palm Springs