High Desert Football: Granite Hills stays hot, beats Victor Valley as Smith scores 4 touchdowns

Kameron Smith scored four touchdowns on Friday night to lead the Granite Hills football team to a 47-14 victory over Victor Valley at Newton T. Bass Stadium.

The senior running back ran wild for 281 rushing yards on 23 carries, continuing to add to his stellar career and highlight reel at Granite Hills.

Of his three rushing touchdowns, none were as impressive as an 82-yarder midway through the second quarter to give the Cougars a 10-point lead.

“As soon as he said 'Hike' I was like 'I’m gone.' It was open as soon as he hiked the ball,” Smith said about the touchdown run in which he burst through a lane in the middle field without a defender in sight.

The touchdown came at a perfect time for the Cougars who looked a bit flat early on.

More: High Desert Football: Week 8 schedule, scoreboard, our predictions

The opening drive for the Jackrabbits told a different story than how the rest of the game played out.

Receiving the ball first, Victor Valley started strong with a 30-yard run from Hezekiah Jenkins. The Jackrabbits eventually finished the drive with a direct snap to Messiah Daily for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

On a direct snap on 4th and 3, Messiah Daily scores even though it looked like his knee was down before he crossed the goal line.



Victor Valley 7, Granite Hills 0 - 8:31 1st pic.twitter.com/GIUv1bqT4f — Todd Hadler (@hadlertodd) October 14, 2023

Granite Hills responded right back with a 12-yard touchdown run from Smith to even the score.

Besides a field goal for a 10-7 lead later on, that was pretty much it for the Cougars until that home-run play from Smith with 5:29 left in the second quarter.

“I could sense it in the pregame like we came out a little flat. Senior night, kids are emotional,” Granite Hills head coach Alex Gonzalez said.

Manuel Michel hit another field goal in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 20-7 halftime lead.

Smith scored twice in the third quarter, and Victor Valley finally tacked another score on the board in the third.

But Granite Hills’ secondary did its part in limiting the passing game of Victor Valley quarterback Robert Middlebrooks. The Cougars got three interceptions off of him, all by different defenders.

What it means

The victory puts Granite Hills in prime position at a shot for the program’s first-ever Desert Sky League title, now at 3-0 in league play. Barstow, which is idle this week, is 2-0, which means the season finally at Langworthy Field will likely be for all the marbles. The victory also clinches a playoff berth for the Cougars, with at least a guaranteed second-place finish in the standings.

Key plays

Smith’s 82-yard touchdown was the most impressive of his four touchdowns and was pretty much proved to be the game-winner, even in the second quarter. His touchdown put the Cougars at 17 points, which Victor Valley did not reach.

Early in the fourth quarter, Victor Valley threatened to score again. On Granite Hills’ 23-yard line, Middlebrooks scrambled and threw in the direction of Nikolas Blocker. The ball stayed up long enough for Braylen Salazar to jump the route and come down with an interception to thwart the Jackrabbits’ attempt at a late comeback.

More: High Desert Football: Oak Hills closes in on the MRL title with a victory over Apple Valley

By the numbers

5 — The number of interceptions Middlebrooks had in seven games coming into tonight’s game. He ended with three interceptions on the night.

11.1 — The average number of yards per carry from Smith and Sayani Long.

1,516 — The number of total rushing yards this season for Smith, already breaking his previous season high of 1,466 set during his sophomore year in 2021.

Game balls

While Smith led the way, Long also had a big part in the running game. Long ended as the main running back once Smith and quarterback Jordan Dalton were pulled from the game. Long ended the night with 15 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown.

They said it

Granite Hills defensive back Josh Soto on his interception: “We were in Cover 4 so I just had eyes on my tight end and he ran right up the seam and it was overthrown so took the opportunity and got it.”

Middlebrooks is intercepted by Josh Soto on 4th and 7. pic.twitter.com/jMBiOoFbaT — Todd Hadler (@hadlertodd) October 14, 2023

Gonzalez on how his defensive backs’ preparation: “They knew their situations, they paid attention to the gameplans. You can play much faster when you understand where the ball is gonna go before it goes there.”

Smith on his receiving touchdown: “It’s a one-on-one with a linebacker, who’s not gonna throw me one-on-one with a linebacker? Coach understood and trusted me so I’m glad he trusted me seeing that.”

What’s next

Victor Valley (5-3, 0-2 DSL) heads to Adelanto for a Thursday night game, while Granite Hills (7-2, 3-0 DSL) is on a bye before ending the season at Barstow on Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: High Desert Football: Granite Hills stays hot, beats Victor Valley