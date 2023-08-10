High Desert football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

High school football teams in the High Desert are getting ready for the season, and so is the Daily Press.

We have been hard at work, talking with coaches and players about what fans should expect this season. Some of the stories have been written and edited, and it’s time to share them with readers.

All our preview stories will be linked on this page. Check back for new stories through the start of the football season.

High Desert football schedules

High Desert football team previews

Agape League football preview: Following a historic season, Hesperia Christian remains the cream of the crop

High Desert Football Preview: Goodnough ready for 7th season at the helm for Hesperia

High Desert Football Preview: Silver Valley ready for 2nd season in Manzanita League

High Desert Football Preview: Consistency at the helm and great attitudes is key for Granite Hills

High Desert Football Preview: Riverside Prep aims to bounce back from a fifth-place finish

High Desert Football Preview: Barstow hopes experience leads to league title

High Desert football players to watch

High Desert football history and stats

High Desert football 2023 predictions

