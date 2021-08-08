High demand causes Hillsborough coronavirus testing sites to close early

Hillsborough County will close the lines at its two newest COVID-19 testing sites early due to high demand, according to Hillsborough County’s Twitter account.

In expectation of larger crowds Sunday, the testing sites located at Palm River Park Community Center, 725 S. 58th St., and at the Code Enforcement Complex at 1101 E. 139th Ave. in Tampa, will close at 3 p.m. to ensure all testing will be finished by 5 p.m.

Both sites will open at 9 a.m. Monday. The free testing sites’ normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Pinellas County announced Sunday it will open a new free testing site Monday to meet the recent high demand for more testing.

The free Hillsborough County covid-19 testing sites opened Saturday to larger than expected crowds. Hillsborough had expected to administer around 500 tests at each location. However, it administered over 2,000 overall.

Officials warn people to prepare for long wait times and to bring water to the walk-in locations. Masks are required in the facility unless tests are being administered.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. Residents without digital access may call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line. For other testing options, go to FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov/testing-sites.

