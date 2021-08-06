High court allows jury trials to be postponed

Aug. 6—JACKSON — Citing the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Mississippi Supreme Court issued an emergency order late Thursday.

The new order does not reinstate mandatory masks in all courts, but it does call for limiting the number of people in courtrooms and gives judges permission to postpone jury trials scheduled to start over the next five weeks.

Under the order, Chief Justice Michael Randolph gave individual judges the discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Friday Sept. 10. The order also allows judges to instruct their clerks to not send out jury summons scheduled to be returned before Monday Sept. 13.

In late May, Randolph lifted the bulk of the COVID-related restrictions on courts across the state.

"Unfortunately, circumstances have precipitously deteriorated, especially with respect to the Delta variant of COVID-19," Randolph wrote in the order filed Aug. 5. He cited a marked increase in new cases this week and said "unvaccinated Mississippians account for the overwhelming majority of confirmed infections, emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths."

As with previous COVID-related emergency orders, Randolph said all courts — city, justice, county, chancery, circuit and appellate — must remain open. He gave individual judges discretion to call for social distancing, face coverings and capacity limitations.

Courts are encouraged to utilize teleconferencing and video-conferencing when available.

