High 4-star Missouri tight end names Notre Dame in final five

There is an argument to be made for Notre Dame in being named tight end U.

Since 2018, the Irish have had five players from the position drafted into the NFL, most recently Michael Mayer in the second round to Las Vegas Raiders. One of the multiple talented players on the current roster could be up next this season, but for the future, it very well could be Missouri’s Jaden Reddell.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 233 pound tight end named his top five, with the Irish making the cut. Reddell is ranked as the 4th best at his position and 58th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

In the 2024 recruiting class, the Irish already have a commitment from Jack Larsen but are always looking to add more talent to the position group.

