Higgins pours in 27 points, sinks critical free throws to lead CSUB past Southern Utah in season opener, 73-72

Nov. 7—With the game on the line in Monday night's season-opener, the smallest man on the court had the biggest impact.

Cal State Bakersfield senior Kaleb Higgins, an ultra-quick and dynamic ballhander packed into a 5-foot-10 frame, scored a game-high 27 points, the final two coming from the free throw with less than a second remaining, to provide the difference in the Roadrunners' dramatic 73-72 victory over Southern Utah at the Icardo Center.

"He's gotten better, that's the thing," said CSUB coach Rod Barnes, whose team plays at USC on Thursday night. "Obviously tonight I thought he played really well, especially offensively. We leaned on him a lot tonight, and he responded. But he's been doing that in practice and he did that in both scrimmages, so none of the coaches or players were surprised how he's been playing since he's been back. Hopefully we get some other guys that kind of step up a little bit more than we did tonight, but again, a win is a win."

It was Higgins first game since suffering a torn meniscus on Jan. 5 in a victory over Cal Poly. The injury forced Higgins to miss the rest of the season, a year he finished as team's leading scorer (13.1 pig).

"I've just been working, trying to get back to myself," Higgiins said. "And my coaches and the team ... they believe in me, so it was really easy to knock those free throws down when everybody believes in me."

The free throws capped a night where he was 11 of 23 from the field and made four of his five from the line to finish as the only Roadrunner player in double-figures scoring.

"It was great," said Higgins of being back on the floor for his first game in 10 months. "I missed it and I got a little teary-eyed when I got on the court tonight. It was just a lot of fun today."

With Higgins leading the way offensively, CSUB began to pull away after intermission, turning a two-point deficit into a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

But the Thunderbirds chipped away at the deficit and eventually took a 72-71 lead on a 3-pointer by Dominique Ford with 27 seconds left to play, setting the stage for Higgins' clutch finish.

"He just makes big shots and big plays," Barnes said. "And down the stretch, I just thought we have to get the ball in his hands ... Give him the opportunity to win the game for us that we thought we had won until they hit that 3 at the end. Then obviously everyone had to know I was going to go right back to him."

Heading into the final sequence, the 'Runners worked the ball into the front court before calling timeout with 14.9 seconds left to design a play.

Not surprisingly, Higgins was the focal point.