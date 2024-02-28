Hiett steps down as MJ girls' coach

Feb. 28—MT. JULIET — Joseph Hiett has resigned as Mt. Juliet's girls' basketball coach after three years on the job.

Hiett came to MJHS in 2020 as an assistant to Jennifer Wilson. When Wilson was let go on the eve of preseason practice in '21, Hiett was promoted to the head coach's seat.

Leading a proud program which was gutted by the 2020 opening of Green Hill, Hiett's Lady Bears went 7-21 this past season and 21-65 during his three years.

Hiett, 41, said he's open to remaining in education. He's a special ed teacher at MJHS.

"It's time to explore other avenues," Hiett said Monday. "I would like to (remain in education/coaching).

"I wish the girls nothing but the best. I wish them the most success. I will be their biggest fan. But at this point, it was time to look to other avenues for myself and my family."

"He's a great person, MJHS principal Ryan Hill said. "He just felt like it was best for him to move on. We appreciate all he's done for us the last three years — four years if you count that year he was an assistant.

"He didn't walk into ideal circumstances with the split and then COVID and all the stuff that's gone on since them."

Hill said the position would be posted Monday or Tuesday as he and Athletic Director Michael Berardi look for the next coach with visions of returning the Lady Bears to the prominence they enjoyed from the 1970s through 2019, the year of their most recent state tournament appearance under Coach Chris Fryer, who ended his coaching career the following year.

"We want somebody, obviously that's going to help bring Mt. Juliet girls' basketball back to the tradition that we've had prior," Hill said. "We want them to be a teacher. That's obviously being in the building is a very good thing. But we're looking to get back to the tradition we've had with Coach Fryer and Coach (Tommy) Martin before that and the history of girls' basketball success that we've had.

"We know it's not going to be an overnight thing. We know it's going to be a process. We want somebody who understands what they're coming into and is willing to work and their vision will align with me and Mr. Berardi's vision for our school and what we expect out of our girls' basketball program and all of our athletic programs."