Hiebert, Mueller lead Cavaliers past NCA

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Jan. 27—Thomas Jefferson got 43 points from Gabbi Hiebert and Sarah Mueller as the Cavaliers topped New Covenant Academy 46-30 on Friday night in Springfield.

TJ led 14-3 after one quarter of action. It saw its lead slide a little as the Warriors cut into it at 27-19 by halftime.

The third quarter saw the Cavaliers stretch the lead back out to 35-20 to get more cushion and cruise to the win.

Hiebert led the way with 23 and made one 3-pointer; Mueller added 20, which tied a career high, and made three 3-pointers.

TJ is 10-7 overall and will meet Lamar (6-13 at 5 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.