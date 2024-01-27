Hiebert, Mueller lead Cavaliers past NCA

Jan. 27—Thomas Jefferson got 43 points from Gabbi Hiebert and Sarah Mueller as the Cavaliers topped New Covenant Academy 46-30 on Friday night in Springfield.

TJ led 14-3 after one quarter of action. It saw its lead slide a little as the Warriors cut into it at 27-19 by halftime.

The third quarter saw the Cavaliers stretch the lead back out to 35-20 to get more cushion and cruise to the win.

Hiebert led the way with 23 and made one 3-pointer; Mueller added 20, which tied a career high, and made three 3-pointers.

TJ is 10-7 overall and will meet Lamar (6-13 at 5 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.