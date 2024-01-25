Hideki Matsuyama makes first PGA Tour hole-in-one at 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — Hideki Matsuyama has accomplished a lot in his golf career.

The 31-year-old from Japan reached No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he turned professional and has since gone on to win eight times on both the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour. In 2021 he became the first-ever Japanese player to win a men’s major at the Masters. He’s also represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup five times.

During Thursday’s second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Matsuyama crossed a major feat off his PGA Tour to-do list: make a hole-in-one. Matsuyama aced the par-3 8th hole on the South Course Torrey Pines for his first-ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour in his 247th start.

It’s the 26th hole-in-one in the event’s history – each has come at Torrey Pines – and first at No. 8 on the South Course since Richy Werenski in the final round in 2020.

Making his third start of the season this week, Matsuyama has made the cut in his first two events at The Sentry (58) and Sony Open in Hawaii (T-30).

