Hideki Matsuyama headlines field for Sony Open in Hawaii; Bryson DeChambeau no longer in

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Monday with confirmation that Bryson DeChambeau was no longer in the field for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The second PGA Tour event of 2022 is also the second straight in Hawaii. After a week on the island of Maui, the Tour heads to Oahu for the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full-field event of the new year.

Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama will headline but 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, who committed to play at Waialae Country Club last week, is now out of the field.

The field list for the Sony no longer includes his name. DeChambeau has played in the Sony twice before, most recently in 2019 when he tied for 10th.

Defending champ Kevin Na, who birdied the 18th hole a year ago to win, is also set to go, as is Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel. Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly, who mostly play on PGA Tour Champions, are in the field on sponsor exemptions.

There will now be 23 players doing the Hawaii double dip in 2022.