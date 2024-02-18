Hideki Matsuyama goes bogey free in final round to win 2024 Genesis Invitational

Tournament host Tiger Woods wasn’t around for the weekend but that didn’t stop the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational from being must-watch action.

With the final group on the 12th hole, there were five players tied for the lead at 14 under down the stretch at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, but it was Hideki Matsuyama who emerged victorious.

The 31-year-old shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 to win at 17 under thanks to three different stretches of three consecutive birdies in the final round. The win is the ninth of Matsuyama’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour is back in action next week with the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Feb. 22-25, in Vallarta, Mexico.

