Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Makes A Gesture That Everyone Is Talking About
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie added a tiny moment that made a big impression in Matsuyama’s historic Masters victory on Sunday.
After Matsuyama sank his final putt to become the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship, caddie Shota Hayafuji removed his cap and bowed toward the course.
A bow on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/h5CHqvJ2eS
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 11, 2021
Fans on Twitter thought that was a “very cool” and “classy” sign of “respect.”
That is a true and priceless gesture 👏🙏
— Venkat Muthukrishnan (@vmk_64) April 12, 2021
Very classy...
— Par4theCourse (@paristheplan) April 12, 2021
— Garth Chapman (@GarthLChapman) April 12, 2021
I teared up watching Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie respectfully take off his cap and bow out of respect for #TheMasters as he replaced the pin flag. 😭 #HidekiMatsuyama #Masters2021 #MastersSunday #Japan pic.twitter.com/fPEUWsff2Z
— Josh Reynolds (@joshjreynolds) April 11, 2021
Hideki’s caddie offering a quick bow to the golf course is packed with more poetry and poignancy than I can handle right now.
— Tom Coyne (@coynewriter) April 11, 2021
Pure class.
— 4 Blondes Dad (@BlondiesDad) April 12, 2021
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddy replaced the pin. Then he bowed to the course. And then my eyes welled up. #respect #Masters pic.twitter.com/wls0rrayta
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 11, 2021
Very cool
— Joe C (@jclaricu) April 12, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.