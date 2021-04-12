Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Makes A Gesture That Everyone Is Talking About

The Telegraph

Jose Mourinho angrily clashed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a furious exchange in which he bizarrely declared Son Heung-min was fortunate to have a "better" father than the Manchester United manager's children. Mourinho was reacting to an even stranger comment by Solskjaer after United’s 3-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur that severely damages the home side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The Spurs manager suggested, once again, that he was held to a different standard than others. Son was at the centre of a controversial first-half incident when he went down injured and which led to a goal by United being ruled out after referee Chris Kavanagh was asked to check the monitor by the Video Assistant Referee Craig Pawson. Solskjaer was damning of Son’s behaviour saying he had "conned" the officials. "The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” Solskjaer said. "It was a perfectly good goal. We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food." That remark infuriated Mourinho who accused journalists of failing to ask for his response in the post-match press conference even though they were unaware as to what had been said as Solskjaer had spoken to Sky Sports. However Mourinho raged: "I am very, very surprised that after the comments Ole made on Sonny you don’t ask me about it because, and I told Ole already this because I met him a few minutes ago, if it’s me telling that player A, B or C from another club 'if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight' or something like that what would be the reaction at that level. 'Bread is bread and cheese is cheese' "It’s really sad you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me in the same way you treat others. In relation to that I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. "If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I have told Ole what I think about his comments and I have to tell you that in five, six questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment." Mourinho also suggested that he could not give his analysis of the game without it being misrepresented by media and pundits but still delivered yet another veiled criticism of the Spurs players: "It’s a compliment to me in the way we start matches (Spurs took the lead), the way we are organised. "Then what happens during matches to lose points from winning positions is one of the situations I am not comfortable with talking to the media anymore. You look to the table and you see the distance to the top four (six points). You know it’s difficult but it’s mathematically possible." United’s win cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points with Solskjaer’s side having a game in hand. Asked whether they could catch City he said: "It would take a miracle [but] sometimes miracles do happen. We have to make sure we get the wins to improve on last season and get as close to them as possible."