Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Makes A Gesture That Everyone Is Talking About

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Dicker
·General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie added a tiny moment that made a big impression in Matsuyama’s historic Masters victory on Sunday.

After Matsuyama sank his final putt to become the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship, caddie Shota Hayafuji removed his cap and bowed toward the course.

Fans on Twitter thought that was a “very cool” and “classy” sign of “respect.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • With a bow, Hideki Matsuyama's caddie shows respect to Augusta National

    Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, showed his respect to Augusta National after Matsuyama won the Masters.

  • Masters: Jordan Spieth adds another chapter in golf’s best comeback story this season

    To hear Jordan Spieth tell it, there is work still to be done to retooling the golf swing that won three majors between 2015 and 2017.

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Hideki Matsuyama’s major win at the Masters

    After Hideki Matsuyama sealed his first green jacket with a win at the Masters in Augusta, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a message.

  • Five things to know about Will Zalatoris, the 24-year-old in contention at the Masters

    Will Zalatoris is making plenty of Masters headlines for a first-timer. But who is he?

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • Justin Rose battling history and Masters specialist Jordan Spieth at Augusta

    The Englishman has finished second twice at Augusta National.

  • NHL trade deadline: Biggest names who could be moved by Monday afternoon

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday, and there already has been movement. Here are the players who could be dealt, starting with Taylor Hall.

  • Betting: Hideki Matsuyama makes history at The Masters

    Minty Bets gives her winners & losers of the week, including The Masters and a couple in Major League Baseball.

  • The top 7 quarterbacks available in what could be a historic NFL draft class

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.

  • Furious Jose Mourinho lashes out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Son Heung-min 'con' accusation

    Jose Mourinho angrily clashed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a furious exchange in which he bizarrely declared Son Heung-min was fortunate to have a "better" father than the Manchester United manager's children. Mourinho was reacting to an even stranger comment by Solskjaer after United’s 3-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur that severely damages the home side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The Spurs manager suggested, once again, that he was held to a different standard than others. Son was at the centre of a controversial first-half incident when he went down injured and which led to a goal by United being ruled out after referee Chris Kavanagh was asked to check the monitor by the Video Assistant Referee Craig Pawson. Solskjaer was damning of Son’s behaviour saying he had "conned" the officials. "The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” Solskjaer said. "It was a perfectly good goal. We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food." That remark infuriated Mourinho who accused journalists of failing to ask for his response in the post-match press conference even though they were unaware as to what had been said as Solskjaer had spoken to Sky Sports. However Mourinho raged: "I am very, very surprised that after the comments Ole made on Sonny you don’t ask me about it because, and I told Ole already this because I met him a few minutes ago, if it’s me telling that player A, B or C from another club 'if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight' or something like that what would be the reaction at that level. 'Bread is bread and cheese is cheese' "It’s really sad you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me in the same way you treat others. In relation to that I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. "If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I have told Ole what I think about his comments and I have to tell you that in five, six questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment." Mourinho also suggested that he could not give his analysis of the game without it being misrepresented by media and pundits but still delivered yet another veiled criticism of the Spurs players: "It’s a compliment to me in the way we start matches (Spurs took the lead), the way we are organised. "Then what happens during matches to lose points from winning positions is one of the situations I am not comfortable with talking to the media anymore. You look to the table and you see the distance to the top four (six points). You know it’s difficult but it’s mathematically possible." United’s win cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points with Solskjaer’s side having a game in hand. Asked whether they could catch City he said: "It would take a miracle [but] sometimes miracles do happen. We have to make sure we get the wins to improve on last season and get as close to them as possible."

  • Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies behind LeVert, Brogdon

    Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory.

  • Rory McIlroy's barren run becoming 'harder to arrest'

    With every major setback, Rory McIlroy's barren run becomes increasingly more difficult to arrest. That is the view of Sir Nick Faldo, the three-time champion, who like every observer here at Augusta National watched on in pity as the Northern Irishman missed his first Masters cut in 11 years. After a torrid year, which has witnessed the 31-year-old fall from world No 1 to outside the top 10, few expected McIlroy to win this week and so become just the sixth player in history to complete the grand slam. But even fewer would have anticipated such a limp display. On six-over, he fell three shots short, but in truth he seemed even further away than that. In the CBS tower, Faldo did not mince his words. “We are seven years on from his last major and that is a lot of scar tissue,” he said. “This game is a knife where trust and confidence can be lost in one shot.” The hope is, of course, that McIlroy’s self-belief can be fixed in one shot, although that appears forlorn in the extreme at the moment. The two-way miss is buried deep within his broken psyche and Pete Cowen, his new swing coach, will realise that this is as much a mental problem as it is technical. Paul McGinley, McIlroy’s friend and former Ryder Cup mentor, believes the golfer should step away. "There a lot of work to be done, but I think the best thing for Rory is a few weeks in the sunshine on a beach somewhere and clear his head,” McGinley, the Sky Sports analyst, said. “Sometimes the harder you try at this game the harder it gets, no matter how talented you are.” Butch Harmon, the celebrated coach, concurs. "Rory's out of sorts. And a couple of weeks off down in the Bahamas with the family could be what he needs,” he said. “Just get away from golf and then come back with a fresh outlook.” It will be intriguing to see if McIlroy takes the advice after what can be considered the worst month of his 13-year career. It began with a missed cut at The Players, gathered pace with his 6&5 defeat to Ian Poulter at the WGC Match Play two weeks ago and then descended still further with this Masters mediocrity. Of course, it is not Cowen’s fault. As the Yorkshire says: “I am not a miracle worker.” Cowen is right to ask for time. Masters 2021 leaderbaord: latest score and current standings from Augusta

  • 'Making Japan proud': Tiger Woods congratulates Hideki Matsuyama for history-making Masters win

    Tiger Woods congratulated Hideki Matsuyama on Twitter for his history-making win in the Masters on Sunday.

  • What is the latest on Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s blockbuster fight?

    A two-fight deal between Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, and Fury, the WBC champion, has already been agreed.

  • NHL trade deadline 2021: Breaking down the biggest rumors, deals of the day

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday and many notable moves have already been made. Here's an analysis of the moves and the rumors of the day.

  • Kudermetova wins her first WTA title on clay in Charleston

    Veronika Kudermetova took home her first WTA title Sunday after defeating Danka Kovinic at the Volvo Car Open.

  • ‘Multiple teams’ interested in trading for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

    The Panthers are going in a different direction at quarterback after one failed season with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

  • Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

    Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Katsunobu Kato, Japan's top government spokesman, expressed "congratulations and respect from the heart" for Matsuyama's "historic" win, which came as another ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ABC 2: Is the Mike Perry experience over?

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ABC 2, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.