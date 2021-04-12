  • Oops!
Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

Jay Busbee
·1 min read
The moment a Masters champion receives his green jacket, he's the center of the sports universe. The world watches and admires his joy and his triumph. 

The moment after that, he goes back to being a regular dude with a new coat. 

There's a long legacy of Masters champions sporting their new outerwear in unconventional locations, and to that list, we can now add: Hideki Matsuyama at the Atlanta airport. 

Matsuyama was there for an early-morning flight to Chicago, a brutal turnaround from Sunday night's celebrations since Augusta is two hours from the Atlanta airport. But at least he had some good company:

Hideki's Airport Adventure blends in well with other famous green-jacket-in-the-wild moments, like Phil Mickelson at a Krispy Kreme:

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

And Patrick Reed, swinging through a Chick-fil-A: 

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

Sergio Garcia got married in his green jacket: 

(@SergioGarcia)
(@SergioGarcia)

And Billy Casper got buried in his. (No need for a photo of that.) You've got a year with that jacket outside the gates of Augusta, Hideki. Make it count. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

    Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was let go in 2020 after a 13-year stretch running things in Atlanta.