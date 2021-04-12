Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport
The moment a Masters champion receives his green jacket, he's the center of the sports universe. The world watches and admires his joy and his triumph.
The moment after that, he goes back to being a regular dude with a new coat.
There's a long legacy of Masters champions sporting their new outerwear in unconventional locations, and to that list, we can now add: Hideki Matsuyama at the Atlanta airport.
Listener spotted Hideki & his crew at ATL this morning. Carrying the green jacket through the airport flying commercial. Love to see it. #respect pic.twitter.com/GIZ0EsabfM
— Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 12, 2021
Matsuyama was there for an early-morning flight to Chicago, a brutal turnaround from Sunday night's celebrations since Augusta is two hours from the Atlanta airport. But at least he had some good company:
— Bryan Ptak (@BryanPtak) April 12, 2021
Hideki's Airport Adventure blends in well with other famous green-jacket-in-the-wild moments, like Phil Mickelson at a Krispy Kreme:
And Patrick Reed, swinging through a Chick-fil-A:
Sergio Garcia got married in his green jacket:
And Billy Casper got buried in his. (No need for a photo of that.) You've got a year with that jacket outside the gates of Augusta, Hideki. Make it count.
