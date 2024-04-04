Hidden Valley’s Zander Slough signs with Bluefield University

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — April 3 marked signing day over at Hidden Valley High School! On Wednesday, senior outfielder and pitcher Zander Slough signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Bluefield University, in Bluefield, Virginia.

Zander last season led the Titans with 22 walks and was selected honorable mention River Ridge District as an outfielder for the Titans. Zander’s dad Kevin, who is the Titans’ head baseball coach, says his son is a young man who leads by example.

William Fleming junior RB Malachi Coleman commits to Syracuse University

“It means everything. I have worked all of my life for this moment. I don’t know if I will ever get here. My family always supported me with my family friends and my coaches throughout. I would like to dedicate it to them. Because they helped me out through the journey,” said Zander Slough.

While at Hidden Valley, Zander has been an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society. He has also been a devoted member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life, and DECA.

One other side note on Zander….he would like to become a sportscaster as he will be majoring in Sports Communications at Bluefield.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.