Hidden Valley Racing Complex revs up for 2024 season

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Hidden Valley Racing Complex has opened for its 2024 season this Sunday.

The racing complex has three tracks for motocross racing; beginner, advanced, and their new and improved intermediate track.

The 2024 season kicked off with the first of ten races in their Outlaw series.

Piper Cline, Executive Assistant for Hidden Valley, said their complex beings in a ton of tourism.

“For the whole season we can expect tens of thousands of people from all over the country. We’ve got New Mexico, Colorado, New York City, just so many different states and different types of people that come down and just enjoy what we were working on for this year,” said Cline.

Cline said that she has heard positive feedback from Giovanni’s restaurant and the Go-Mart in Glen Daniel about the uptick in business that the complex brings.

Hidden Valley will have nine more races in their Outlaw series this season.

They will also be holding different community events all the way through fall.

