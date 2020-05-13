Hidden Valley QB Sam Vidlak commits to Oregon State

The Beavers received more good news on Wednesday afternoon.

Hidden Valley High School quarterback Sam Vidlak has flipped his 2021 commitment from Montana to Oregon State as announced on his Twitter.

Excited to stay in my home state and play football for the Oregon State Beavers. Go Beavs!



Thank you Coach Smith, Coach Lindgren, and Coach Cookus for believing in me. #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/4xrxQguozz



— Sam Vidlak (@SamVidlak7) May 13, 2020

247Sports rates Vidlak as a two-star recruit and the seventh-best composite player in Oregon for the 2021 class (15th best according to solely 247Sports). He held offers from Montana, Northern Arizona, and Yale in addition to Oregon State. Given that list, it was a no-brainer to commit to the Pac-12 school.

He explained the decision further to BeaversEdge: "It means a lot (to commit to OSU) and is something I am super thankful for. It was just something I couldn't pass up. I am really proud to represent my school, my family, my faith and the state of Oregon."

As a junior, Vidlak threw for 3,404 yards, 44 touchdowns and just three interceptions per MaxPreps, albeit against 4A competition.

Former West Linn head coach and Houston Roughnecks offensive coordinator Chris Miller tweeted his congratulations to the newest Beaver.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

