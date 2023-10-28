Hidden plays that helped Notre Dame’s win at home against Pittsburgh

Notre Dame football routed Pittsburgh 58-7 at home on Saturday afternoon, getting a win following a bye week.

The win improves the Irish’s record to 7-2 in the second year of the Marcus Freeman era, and should make a move north in the next rankings.

It wasn’t a trap game, as it could have been, the Irish taking care of business, scoring the most points on the year. It’s a game that many of us will go back and watch again, multiple highlight plays for Notre Dame.

There were other plays, that we might not remember, but still made a difference in this game. Here are those plays.

First quarter, 9:37 left on the clock

How it happened

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman had just forced a throw and it was intercepted, ending a promising drive. The first play from scrimmage, typically on a change of possession like that, teams like to push the envelop and take a shot. Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux dropped back, but linebacker Marist Liufau was in his face almost immediately, dropping him for a sack. It started a 3-and-out, which was capped by Chris Tyree’s 82-yard punt return touchdown.

First quarter, 2:42 left on the clock

How it happened

Hartman had just throw his second interception of the first quarter, and Pitt just got a first down. A false start halted all of that, putting the Panthers five yards behind the sticks. They would throw the ball three consecutive times, and on third down, a short pass for 7 yards wouldn’t be enough. The Irish held on the turnover, not allowing points and getting the ball back quickly.

Second quarter, 11:42 left on the clock

Tenth touchdown of the season for Audric Estime! 🙌 📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/mDYHYpgmSP — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 28, 2023

How it happened

Back to the theme from above, right after Xavier Watts picked off a pass, the Irish have an opportunity to go for a home run. Although it wasn’t a deep shot, a handoff to Audric Estime sometimes feels like one. The bruising back rumbled for 33-yards and three plays later, he found the end zone from 15 yards out to give the Irish a two touchdown lead.

Third quarter, 12:40 left on the clock

Jadarian Price powers into the end zone to remove all doubt, at least about who's winning the game. Sam Hartman's 60-yard completion to Rico Flores the big play. Notre Dame 24

Pittsburgh 0 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 28, 2023

How it happened

The Irish had just forced Pitt into a quick 5-play drive, getting the ball back for the first time in the second half. Hartman didn’t waste any time, as he hit wide receiver Rico Flores on a naked-boot that went for 60-yards. Two runs later, Jadarian Price found the end zone and the Irish went up 24-0 early in the third.

Third quarter, 10:12 left on the clock

How it happened

I have to cheat on this one, as this was the nail in the coffin. On a third-and-4 plays, Veilleaux dropped back to look for a receiver. He didn’t find one of his own, instead Jaden Mickey, who had been playing extremely aggressive all day, jumped a route and had a pick-6. That effectively was the end of the game, in the start of the third quarter.

