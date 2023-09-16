Hidden plays that helped Notre Dame football defeat Central Michigan

Notre Dame football improved to 4-0 on the 2023 season, defeating Central Michigan in South Bend by a score of 41-17.

The Irish once again put up a ton of points, while allowing much less and cruising to a victory. It wasn’t just a bunch of touchdowns and turnovers that helped Notre Dame get the win, there were some smaller plays that made a big different in the long run.

Let’s take a look at some of those plays, five of them, that in my eyes made the difference, even though they will not show up on highlight shows when we look back at this contest.

First quarter, 7:22 left on the clock

What happenedThe Irish and Chippewas exchanged scores to get the game even at 7 about midway through the first quarter. Notre Dame got the ball back and were facing a third-and-9, Sam Hartman dropped back, couldn’t find anyone down the field and checked down to Chris Tyree who gained 12-yards and the first down. The drive that stayed alive would eventually end up with points as the Irish got back ahead, 14-7.

First quarter, 2:08 left on the clock

Javonte Jean-Baptiste is playing a great football game. — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) September 16, 2023

What happened

Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste was an absolute terror on this drive. On second down, he was in the backfield making a tackle-for-loss. Then on third-and-7, JBB got around the CMU offensive tackle, stuck his arm out and hit Jase Bauer’s arm as he was trying to pass, causing an incompletion. Just 3 plays later, the Irish would score another touchdown, extending their lead to 21-7.

Third quarter, 14:55 left on the clock

Hartman keeps it himself Touchdown Irish☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/kDZUam73Tm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2023

What happened

This was a collection of three plays, all by running back Audric Estime. The Irish slept-walked thought the first half and needed to wake up. The back ran the ball three consecutive times for a total of 32 yards. It set up a deep pass to Jayden Thomas, then Hartman punched it in a few plays later to retake a two touchdown lead at 28-14.

Third quarter, 2:05 left in the clock

Why

The Chips just forced a punt, down just 14 points with plenty of time on the clock. They drove down into the red zone and on 3rd down, faced just five yards to go until the end zone. Once again, JBB pressured the quarterback into a quick throw and Benjamin Morrison was in coverage to break up the play. CMU had to settle for a field goal as the Irish held deep in their own territory.

Fourth quarter, 0:00 left on the clock

What happened

For a second week, the Irish played to a double-digit win, but it wasn’t as easy as the score looked like it would be. The Chips gave it their all and even though they didn’t get a victory, they sure made the Irish feel like they could have. Either way, a win is a win and it’s on to Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire