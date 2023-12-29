Hidden plays that dictated Notre Dame’s win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl

Notre Dame football got a blowout win in its final game of the 2023 season, defeating Oregon State 40-8 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

There were plenty of big plays in the game that helped the Irish get to win No. 10, but there were a good amount of plays that you won’t see on the highlight reel that contributed to the victory as well. It’s not just those plays that help teams win games.

Find out below which of those hidden plays gave Notre Dame a leg up to help them get a huge win to spring board them into the 2024 season.

First quarter, 10:52 left on the clock

How it happened

Notre Dame started off great defensively, four plays for OSU before a great punt pinned them back inside their own 4 yard line. The Irish started off conservatively on offense, running the ball three consecutive times for 11 yards, to get some room to operate. That worked out exceptionally well, as Steve Angeli’s first throw was a perfectly thrown bomb down the right sideline to Jordan Faison, hitting him in stride for a huge 55-yard gain. The Irish would cash in a few plays later, capping a 96-yard touchdown drive, and jumping all over the Beavers.

Second quarter, 3:29 left on the clock

Notre Dame was alllll over that fake punt. The Irish take over with great field position. @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Ik2pGFTcZv — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 29, 2023

How it happened

The Irish have been stingy all game on defense not allowing the Beavers to do much. Facing a fourth-and-6 from a yard short of midfield, Oregon State took a gamble that didn’t pay off. A fake punt that was sniffed out by Jaden Mickey (who lost his mother overnight)and Joshua Burnham was blown up, giving Notre Dame great field position. A Jadarian Price scoring run would extend the Irish lead to 14-0 on the following drive.

Third quarter, 13:30 left on the clock

How it happened

The Irish got the ball back to start the second half and after two short plays, were facing a third-and-3. There was some confusion, which resulted in Notre Dame calling a time out. Out of the break, you had the feeling like they needed to pick up the yardage. A short pass to tight end Eli Raridon looked like it might not be enough, but the freshman, who also got his first career start, made a man miss and gained 10-yards. The drive would stall out and had to settle for a 44-yard field goal, but still points on the board.

Third quarter, 4:51 left on the clock

Steve Angeli lowers the shoulder and Sam Hartman is loving it! 😤 pic.twitter.com/4kYKTWGaHv — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 29, 2023

How it happened

Got the ball back quickly after scoring the field goal and forcing a three-and-out, with very good field position at their own 40 yard line. Three chunk plays got the Irish close to the red zone at the 28, but a first down incompletion started to stall the drive. Angeli would then get his second delay of game called, and it looked like the drive was about to implode. On second-and-15, the quarterback dropped back, couldn’t find anyone and scrambled for 17 yards getting the offense back on track. Three plays later Angeli threw his second touchdown pass of the game, upping the lead to 24-0.

Fourth quarter, 10:37 left on the clock

Jadarian Price goes over 100 yards on the day with this 54-yard run pic.twitter.com/xB39aP3IPL — Jason Della Rosa (@JasonDellaRosa) December 29, 2023

How it happened

The Irish had a wild start to the fourth quarter. They went for it on fourth down from the one yard line only to be stopped. The next play the Beavers ran resulted in a safety. Notre Dame got the ball back and immediately went to work, as Jadarian Price ripped off a long 54-yard run into the red zone. The response from not punching it in from the one was impressive and that was the game.

