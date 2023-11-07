‘Hidden galaxy’ among spectacular celestial treasures captured by new space telescope Euclid

The Horsehead nebula captured by the ESA's Euclid space mission - AFP

A telescope aiming to unpick the mysteries of dark matter has revealed unprecedented detail about the universe and an image of a “hidden galaxy” behind the Milky Way.

The Euclid telescope will focus on the missing 95 per cent of the universe made up of dark matter and energy and has produced a series of stunning photographs as it completes its set-up nearly one million miles away from Earth.

Five pictures have been published, including of the Horsehead nebula and Perseus galaxy cluster, in the lead-up to the mission commencing its scientific duties at Lagrange point two, a position in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth combine such that small objects in that region have the same orbital period (length of year) as the Earth.

René Laureijs, a Euclid project scientist at the European Space Agency (ESA), said: “We have never seen astronomical images like this before, containing so much detail.

“They are even more beautiful and sharp than we could have hoped for, showing us many previously unseen features in well-known areas of the nearby universe.”

The irregular dwarf galaxy NGC 682 - AFP

An image of the Perseus cluster of galaxies shows 1,000 galaxies belonging to the cluster, and more than 100,000 additional galaxies further away in the background.

Many of these faint galaxies were previously unseen, and some of them are so far that their light has taken 10 billion years to reach us.

Another image captures the spiral galaxy IC 342, nicknamed the “hidden galaxy”, which is hard to observe with traditional methods because it lies behind the busy disc of our Milky Way.

Euclid will make a 3D map of the universe using light from the faintest, most distant stars up to 10 billion light years away. This information will provide astronomers with insight into the distribution of dark matter and, hopefully, reveal the role of dark energy.

Euclid will allow astronomers to see when light from a distant source is bent by the gravitational pull of dark matter.

Prof Carole Mundell, ESA director of science, said: “Dark matter pulls galaxies together and causes them to spin more rapidly than visible matter alone can account for; dark energy is driving the accelerated expansion of the universe.

The spiral galaxy IC 342 - AFP

“Euclid will for the first time allow cosmologists to study these competing dark mysteries together.

“It will make a leap in our understanding of the cosmos as a whole, and these exquisite Euclid images show that the mission is ready to help answer one of the greatest mysteries of modern physics.”

Euclid was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on July 1 and is named after the ancient Greek mathematician Euclid.

The two-ton probe is a neighbour of the James Webb Space Telescope.

‘Incredibly sharp images’

The UK has contributed £37 million towards the £850 million mission, with scientists playing key roles in designing and building the probe and leading on one of the two scientific instruments on board.

Dr Caroline Harper, head of space science at the UK Space Agency, said: “These first colour images showcase Euclid’s enormous potential, giving us incredibly sharp images of galaxies and stars, and helping us understand more about the impacts of dark matter and dark energy on the universe.

“The UK has played an important role in the mission, leading on the development of the visible imager (VIS) instrument and on key elements of the data processing pipeline, funded by the UK Space Agency.

“And this is just the start – UK researchers will be using Euclid data for many years to come to make significant new scientific discoveries about the composition and evolution of the cosmos.”

