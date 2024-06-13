Hickory native tees off at US Open in Pinehurst

A Hickory native is on the course of the U.S. Open.

The tournament got underway Thursday in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Among the golfers is Western Carolina University graduate J.T. Poston, who is playing in his fifth U.S. Open, ABC affiliate WLOS reports.

Poston said he’s not sure how much faster the greens can get, so he spent his day Wednesday executing what he called “the uncomfortable shots.”

The North Carolinian already has tournament experience on the property, but this year’s tournament is a chance to take home a career-defining victory.

“I won a couple Southern Conference Championships at Pinehurst No. 9 and won a couple state championships here in Pinehurst, so lot of great memories and some good golf here in the area,” Poston told WLOS. “So hopefully that translates to No. 2 this week.”

Poston said the challenge will be lag putting near the hole. He added that chipping will be even more difficult.

