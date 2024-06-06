Hickman's two-hitter sends Souhegan to Division II final

Jun. 5—CONCORD — In his third appearance of the season, Brayden Hickman pitched the Souhegan High School baseball team into the NHIAA Division II championship game.

Hickman hurled a two-hitter for the Sabers in their 2-0 semifinal triumph over Oyster River on Wednesday at Memorial Field.

Third-seeded Souhegan (14-5) will face the winner of the other semifinal between fourth-seeded Bow and top-seeded John Stark on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Tenth-seeded Oyster River finished with an 11-9 record.

Hickman, who did not give up a walk and struck out six batters, began his season about two weeks ago. The junior right-hander is 2-0 since returning from an ACL tear that he suffered in October.

"He's worked his butt off and he was our horse last year," Souhegan coach Chris Metz said of Hickman. "Our pitching staff has got us here and he's a special kid — and special kids are going to do what he just did today."

Hickman sent the Bobcats down in order and then immediately got the only run support he needed in the first inning.

Souhegan scored both its runs on an error.

Sabers cleanup hitter Cam Brown put the ball in play on a slow-rolling grounder. Oyster River starting pitcher Cam Sengenberger fielded the ball but his throw to first baseman Landon Wolusky went off Brown's helmet at the bag, allowing Sabers baserunners Nolan Colby (walk) and Matt Silk (single) to score.

"That definitely boosts the confidence for any pitcher — getting on them early and having that run support," Hickman said. "Definitely helps the mentality, for sure."

Hickman, who said his fastball and curveball worked well, started his outing with consecutive 1-2-3 innings. He also sent Oyster River down in order in the sixth and seventh frames.

The Bobcats' best chance to get on the board came in the fourth.

Oyster River No. 3 batter Louis Goldberg reached base on a throwing error by Souhegan shortstop Silk with two outs in the frame. Owen Jacques then singled to left field, bringing Colin Klein to the plate.

Klein battled to a full count, but grounded out on a well-hit ball to second base, shutting the door on Oyster River's opportunity.

"That's baseball," Bobcats coach Cam Calato said. "Sometimes you hit them where they are and sometimes you don't ... We came out here and swung the sticks. We didn't have them (the bats) on our shoulders today."

Sengenberger posted a four-hitter, allowing one walk and striking out four.

Souhegan last made the Division II final in 2017, when it fell, 5-0, to Portsmouth. The Sabers won two state titles (2003, 2016) in four previous final appearances.

"It felt great getting the win and finally accomplishing getting to the championship," Hickman said, "but we obviously need to win that too, so job's not finished."

ahall@unionleader.com