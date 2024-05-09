Hickey's Euro 2024 chances 'not positive'

Aaron Hickey has 14 Scotland caps [SNS]

Scotland defender Aaron Hickey's chances of recovering from injury in time for Euro 2024 are not positive, says Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The 21-year-old full-back has not played since October after injuring his hamstring playing for Brentford against Chelsea.

Hickey has won 14 caps and played a regular role in Scotland's qualifying campaign. Steve Clarke's side open the finals against Germany on 14 June before further group games with Switzerland and Hungary.

Bees boss Frank was asked if Hickey would appear at club level before the end of the season.

"No, we're not going to see him this season," said Frank.

"I'm not the manager of Scotland, but I don't think it is positive."