Hibs v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats
Hibs have won three of their last five home games against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L1) whilst keeping four clean sheets across those meetings.
St Johnstone have won two of their last four league meetings with Hibs (D1 L1), the same number of victories as they recorded across their previous 12 such games against the Leith club (D3 L7).
Hibs have won each of their last three home league games, last winning more in a row at Easter Road in April 2018 under Neil Lennon (seven in a row).
St Johnstone have scored just seven goals in 15 away games in the Scottish Premiership this season (W2 D4 L9), fewer than any other team, whilst only Livingston (six) and Ross County (eight) have picked up fewer points on the road in the division than the Saints this term (10).
Myziane Maolida has scored in each of his last four Scottish Premiership games; the last player to score in five straight top-flight appearances for Hibernian was Christian Doidge in December 2019.