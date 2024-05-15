Advertisement

Hibs v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Hibernian are winless in four league meetings with Motherwell (D2 L2) since a 3-2 victory in January 2023.

  • Both sides have scored in each of the last five league matches between Hibernian (eight goals) and Motherwell (10 goals), with Hibs the last side to keep a clean sheet in this fixture in October 2022 (1-0 win).

  • Hibernian have won their final home league game in both of the last two seasons, beating St. Johnstone 4-0 in 2021-22 and Celtic 4-2 last term.

  • Including the curtailed 2019-20 season, Motherwell have only won their final away league game in one of the last nine seasons (D3 L5), a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in 2017-18.

  • Motherwell’s Stuart Kettlewell has only lost one of his nine Scottish Premiership games as a manager against Hibernian (W3 D5), a 0-3 defeat with Ross County while in joint-charge with Steven Ferguson in February 2020.