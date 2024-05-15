Hibs v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Hibernian are winless in four league meetings with Motherwell (D2 L2) since a 3-2 victory in January 2023.

Both sides have scored in each of the last five league matches between Hibernian (eight goals) and Motherwell (10 goals), with Hibs the last side to keep a clean sheet in this fixture in October 2022 (1-0 win).

Hibernian have won their final home league game in both of the last two seasons, beating St. Johnstone 4-0 in 2021-22 and Celtic 4-2 last term.

Including the curtailed 2019-20 season, Motherwell have only won their final away league game in one of the last nine seasons (D3 L5), a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in 2017-18.