Hibs 'unrecognisable' from previous standard - Allen

Former Hibs midfielder Scott Allan believes there's a disconnect between the Easter Road side and its support after the club's bottom-six finish.

The 31-year-old, who now plays for Larne in the Republic of Ireland, enjoyed three spells in Leith, first joining under Allan Stubbs in 2014.

But he feels Nick Montgomery's side are currently falling short of supporters' expectations and fears a squad overhaul in the summer will hamper their progression.

"A lot of the time when you watch Hibs, I find them quite unrecognisable in terms of their style of play and what the fans kind of demand," Allan told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I get the feeling there's not a connect as such between the Hibs fans and the team at the moment, which happens when you go through poor results.

"But leading up to the split, Hibs had been in a good place. They put a couple of back -to-back wins together and they just needed home wins.

"The game against St. Johnstone, Hibs have got to be winning that. And I think that's the problem. When you get a defeat there, it leads on and that's the story of Hibs' season.

"It's probably a very frustrating watch for the fans. We're now talking about a clear-out again in the summer. That seems to be every summer, every transfer window now for Hibs.

"And the turnover of players, it's also well spoken about. You're never going to get success with a team if it's constant turnover.

"When you're in a changing room with players, you make friendships, then he's gone, there's a new guy in. It's very hard to then create a very good team bond."