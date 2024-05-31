New Hibs signing Papadopoulos brings 'exceptional talent & experience'

Hibs have made Australian defender Stacey Papadopoulos their first signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old has agreed a pre-contract and will make the switch from Western United on a two-year deal.

Papadopoulos made 35 appearances in a two-year spell with the Women’s A-League side.

“I want to give my best for the team and make sure that we’re able to compete in every game, finish higher in the table and compete with the bigger sides," Papadopoulos said.

Head coach Grant Scott added: "Stacey brings exceptional talent and experience to our squad and we are thrilled to welcome her to Hibernian.

“Her defensive skill and leadership on the field will be invaluable assets as we aim to achieve our goals in the coming seasons."