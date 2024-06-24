Hibs sign keeper Bursik on loan

[Getty Images]

Hibs have signed goalkeeper Josef Bursik on loan from Club Brugge until the end of next season.

The 23-year-old made 53 appearances for Stoke City in all competitions before moving to the Belgian side in January 2023.

"I'm delighted we’ve been able to bring Josef to the club," head coach David Gray said.

"He’s someone we’ve been monitoring for a long time due to his technical ability, pedigree, and the positive character references we’ve received.

"My coaching staff and I are looking forward to working with him."