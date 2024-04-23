Hibs 'shooting themselves in foot', says keeper Fraine

Hibs goalkeeper Katie Fraine says her side are "shooting themselves in the foot" with recent performances.

Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Glasgow City means the fifth-place Edinburgh side are winless in their last four SWPL games and have only scored one goal in those outings.

"It’s frustrating to not get anything out of the game again," Fraine told Hibs TV.

"We’re shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit at this point. We’ve had a couple of good performances in a row, except from the Hearts game, but at this point it’s just about wrapping up some points.

"As a team, we are defending really well but aren’t really getting those attacking situations so we can put our strikers in good situations more often.

"We can’t keep expecting them to put away the one or two chances they might get. We need to have a flurry of opportunities."