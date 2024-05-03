Hibs make pitch to keep loan duo

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery has adopted a "never say never" approach as he hopes to keep Myziane Maolida at Easter Road despite parent club Hertha Berlin touting the 25-year-old forward around Europe on the back of his loan success in Scotland. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Montgomery is also hopeful of retaining 29-year-old midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, who is out of contract with Bournemouth this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

