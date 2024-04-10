'Any Hibs optimism receding by the week'

[BBC]

When Nick Montgomery arrived at Easter Road at the end of September, there was much optimism within the club about the remainder of the season.

But after 33 matches and a record of 11 wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats, that optimism is now receding on a weekly basis.

To be fair to Montgomery, he has only had the one transfer window to work in and also had to play numerous games after the winter break with key players away on international duty or missing through injury.

The acquisitions of Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida in January were shrewd and both have perhaps performed above expectations.

But these are loan players who are unlikely to return for next season, and to create a long-term vision it’s surely now time to reduce the number of loans and begin building a squad that can be together for a number of years.

Key areas like centre-back and centre-forward are a priority.

But first and foremost, nothing less than a win at Fir Park on Saturday will suffice for a place in the top six, while hoping results elsewhere go their way.