Hibs object over Dundee-Rangers postponement - gossip

[BBC]

Hibernian have voiced strong objections to the SPFL as they believe Dundee have gained a sporting advantage in the race for a top-six finish after their Scottish Premiership game against Rangers was postponed until after the Edinburgh side's final game before the split. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery insists his loan signings and players out of contract this summer will not down tools and will keep "fighting for the badge". (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

