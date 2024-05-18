Hibs looking to build on Motherwell performance - Wollacott

Hibs keeper Jojo Wollacott wants to finish a disappointing season on a positive note when they take on Livingston on Sunday.

The Easter Road side have fallen short of expectations this season, but won 3-0 against Motherwell on Wednesday following the sacking of manager Nick Montgomery.

It was Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson's final home game for Hibs, and Wollacott said they were determined to win the game for them.

“After last Sunday, I think a win and a clean sheet on Wednesday was the minimum requirement and we wanted to give Paul and Stevo the best possible send-off, so it was an ideal night,” he said. “We’re looking to take that into Sunday now.

“It’s not been an ideal week with the manager getting sacked but we’ve got to stay positive and try and finish the season on a high.

“We’re playing for a bit of pride and if we can get a win, it can also give us a bit of momentum going into next season.”

Wollacott has started the last three games following an injury to David Marshall and he has enjoyed his run in the first team.

“It’s been nice to get on the pitch again,” he said. “I was a bit unfortunate to get injured at the start of the season so that didn’t go to plan but these things happen throughout your career.

“You just have to remain positive, control what you can and wait for your opportunity.”