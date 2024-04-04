Hibs keep eye on striker Magee - gossip

Hibernian are among the clubs watching Loughgall and Northern Ireland Under-21 striker Benji Magee, along with Wrexham, Bolton, Charlton and Oxford United. (TeamTalk)

Hibernian captain Joe Newell recognises that new investment from Bill Foley at Easter Road club has put extra focus on the need reach European football as they chase maximum points from their final two pre-split fixtures to give themselves a top-six chance. (Edinburgh Evening News)

