Hibs fan detained after Dhanda reports alleged racial abuse

Yan Dhanda reported the alleged racist abuse to the referee in the first half of Ross County's win over Hibernian [SNS]

Police Scotland have detained a Hibernian supporter after Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda reported being the subject of alleged racial abuse during the sides’ meeting at the Global Energy Stadium.

Dhanda raised the incident in the 30th minute of the game with match referee Don Robertson, who then informed the fourth official.

"Ross County and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained," the Dingwall club said in a statement.

"There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole."

Hibernian said they would take "the strongest possible action against anyone identified in making discriminatory and hateful comments".