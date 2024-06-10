Hibs confirm summer departures

Hibs have confirmed the four players to depart Easter Road this summer, with a further five leaving after their loans expired.

Club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson made their farewell appearances at the end of last season, while fellow veteran David Marshall moves into a backroom role having retired from playing.

Stevenson, who was born in Kirkcaldy, has since joined Raith Rovers while Hanlon has also been linked to the Championship side as well as newly-promoted Dundee United.

37-year-old Adam Le Fondre follows them out of the exit door after one season in Leith in which he made 30 appearances, scoring five goals.

Loanees Myziane Maolida, Will Fish, Eliezer Mayenda, Nectarios Triantis and Emiliano Marcondes - who has been released by Bournemouth - have all departed.