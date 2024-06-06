Hibs confirm extra investment from three shareholders

Additional investment in Hibernian has been approved, the club have confirmed.

Shareholders Leslie Robb, Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), and Bydand Sports LLC have all increased their respective shareholdings.

The extra investment has been approved by Bill Foley's Black Knight Football Group, who bought a 25% stake of the club for £6m earlier this year.

Hibs are poised to name caretaker boss David Gray as permanent head coach and are set for a squad overhaul this summer under the guidance of recently-appointed sporting director Malky Mackay.