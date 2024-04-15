Hibs captain Murray 'disappointed' by 'unacceptable' Hearts defeat

Hibs captain Joelle Murray says the defeat to Hearts on Friday night was "unacceptable".

Hibs lost 2-0 to their Edinburgh rivals at the weekend and are now six points behind them in the SWPL table.

"I think it's unacceptable," Murray told HibsTV.

"For a Hibs team wearing this crest and these colours it is just unacceptable.

"We didn't do the basics right and we continued to do those wrong after Hearts went down to 10 players.

"When Hearts received the red card there was plenty of time for us to turn things around but we started forcing things, our decision-making was poor.

"That frustration is something we need to nullify, we got frustrated far too early, we were playing like it was the last five minutes of the game for so long. It is just unacceptable.

"We've got a really good squad in terms of quality and depth and I thought the players on the pitch were more than capable of competing.

"It was massively frustrating and there's a very disappointed dressing room."