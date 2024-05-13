'Hibs can't keep sacking managers - Jackson

Hibs recent slump is "unacceptable" but Nick Montgomery deserves more time to make his mark, says former Easter Road striker Darren Jackson.

Jackson, who won 28 Scotland caps, played for the Leith side between 1992 to 1997 before moving to Celtic, where he won the league title in 1998.

Hibs' 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Sunday means they have lost four of their last six matches.

"It is concerning," Jackson told BBC Radio Scotland.

“It’s unacceptable, and Nick Montgomery will know it's unacceptable.

"I've been to a few games and the performances have just not been good enough at all."

Hibs are ninth in the Premiership and have matches at home to Motherwell and away to Livingston to wrap up a disappointing season.

"I don't think they'll look upon it that he has to win the two remaining games to keep his job," said Jackson.

"Listen, they can't keep sacking managers. You look at Shaun Maloney, he got one transfer window and it was the January transfer window which is the hardest one.

"Nick went in there and they did their due diligence on him and they thought he was the man. So you need to possibly give him another transfer window.

"He'll know now by the reaction of the fans that it's not good enough and he has to get recruitment right."