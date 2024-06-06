'Hibs call on hero to bring much-needed stability'

[BBC]

If there were any Hibernian fans calling for a hero revitalise their club, they now have the epitome of one in the managerial hotseat.

After four stints as interim boss, David Gray is getting his chance to take the reins on a permanent basis.

Desperate or a shrewd new sense of direction? Time will tell.

As a head coach his credentials are still unclear, but the former right-back achieved legendary status as a player and captain at Easter Road.

The main reason for that? Bulleting in a header to win the 2016 Scottish Cup while wearing the armband.

After a turbulent four years, during which Hibs have burned through five managers, the fans now have an iconic figure to rally round, even if his experience in the dugout is limited.

The worry for supporters in situations like these, however, is the risk of that hero's reputation becoming tarnished.

But a look across the city shows taking a gamble on a young coach, and former player, can be a success.

Across four separate spells as interim manager, Gray's record stands at five wins, three draws and two defeats from 10 league games.

There's also a narrow League Cup final defeat to Celtic back in December 2021 to add to that. A painful but valuable experience.

Stretching that league form over a 38-game season will be the challenge for the 36-year-old, whose immediate task is to bring stability to a club in desperate need of it.