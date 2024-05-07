'Hibs back to reality with loss that sums up season'

[BBC]

After the respite last weekend’s win brought, it was back to reality with a bump as Hibs reverted to type on Saturday.

Another late goal at Ross County did the damage in a game that sums up Hibs’ season. Some brief optimism as we started well, taking the lead through the excellent Myziane Maolida, before an awful mistake from Rocky Bushiri let Simon Murray equalise.

After that, Hibs huffed and puffed but we were just frustratingly poor all over the pitch as Jordan White got a late winner.

There’s a reason there's so much discontent amongst the fans - as seen at the end of Saturday’s match when Nick Montgomery faced up to an irate travelling support - and you have to take your hat off to the Hibees that made the long trip to the Highlands only to witness such an abject display.

It looks like Hibs are determined to limp over the line as a hugely disappointing season draws to a close.

Aberdeen are up next, they’ve managed to be even worse than us this season, so Sunday probably won’t be one for the purists.

Matty Fairnie can be found on the Longbangers podcast.